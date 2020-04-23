Menu

Driver in metro Phoenix freeway chase faces multiple charges

Smart Car driver led police on low-speed pursuit
The driver of a Smart Car led Phoenix police on a chase.
Smart Car Chase
Posted at 3:49 PM, Apr 23, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-23 18:50:51-04

PHOENIX (AP) — A driver who led authorities on a slow-speed freeway car chase from Gilbert through Phoenix is facing multiple charges.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say 40-year-old Binh Thien Nguyen is being held on suspicion of charges of unlawful flight from law enforcement, DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal damage.

They say Nguyen likely faces more charges from Gilbert police, who say the suspect reportedly was yelling and screaming in parking lot before getting into a Smart Car and driving away.

Police say they unsuccessfully tried multiple times to pull Nguyen over.

He ran several stop lights before getting on Interstate 17 and then Interstate 10 and was finally stopped on the outskirts of Phoenix.

