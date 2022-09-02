Police suspect woman involved in deadly crash was under the influence

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) responded to a crash near Nogales Highway involving serious injuries.

Deputies confirm it happened Thursday around 9 p.m. at the intersection of South Nogales Highway and East Saint Katherines Court.

They say located a collision between a dirt bike and a Volkswagen sedan.

Per the department, the rider of the dirt bike was in an extremely critical condition and was pronounced dead.

He was identified as 24-year-old Conrado Valenzuela.

According to the PCSD, Valenzuela was driving Southbound on Nogales Highway when the Volkswagen was traveling Northbound on Nogales Highway and attempted to make a left turn, causing the two to crash.

The Volkswagen driver was identified as 24-year-old Krissy Ibrahim.

Ibrahim showed signs of impairment and was arrested on the following charges:



Manslaughter

Causing death by motor vehicle

Driving under the influence

This investigation is ongoing.