Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Police suspect woman involved in deadly crash was under the influence

Police Lights
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Matt Rourke/AP
A Philadelphia police car with flashing lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Police Lights
Posted at 3:51 PM, Sep 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-02 18:51:50-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) responded to a crash near Nogales Highway involving serious injuries.

Deputies confirm it happened Thursday around 9 p.m. at the intersection of South Nogales Highway and East Saint Katherines Court.

They say located a collision between a dirt bike and a Volkswagen sedan.

Per the department, the rider of the dirt bike was in an extremely critical condition and was pronounced dead.

He was identified as 24-year-old Conrado Valenzuela.

According to the PCSD, Valenzuela was driving Southbound on Nogales Highway when the Volkswagen was traveling Northbound on Nogales Highway and attempted to make a left turn, causing the two to crash.

The Volkswagen driver was identified as 24-year-old Krissy Ibrahim.

Ibrahim showed signs of impairment and was arrested on the following charges:

  • Manslaughter
  • Causing death by motor vehicle
  • Driving under the influence

This investigation is ongoing.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Arizona Football - Purposeful, Resilient, Original!

Now streaming on the KGUN channel of your connected device!