Police suspect woman involved in deadly crash was under the influence

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) responded to a crash near Nogales Highway involving serious injuries.
Deputies confirm it happened Thursday around 9 p.m. at the intersection of South Nogales Highway and East Saint Katherines Court.
They say located a collision between a dirt bike and a Volkswagen sedan.
Per the department, the rider of the dirt bike was in an extremely critical condition and was pronounced dead.
He was identified as 24-year-old Conrado Valenzuela.
According to the PCSD, Valenzuela was driving Southbound on Nogales Highway when the Volkswagen was traveling Northbound on Nogales Highway and attempted to make a left turn, causing the two to crash.
The Volkswagen driver was identified as 24-year-old Krissy Ibrahim.
Ibrahim showed signs of impairment and was arrested on the following charges:
- Manslaughter
- Causing death by motor vehicle
- Driving under the influence
This investigation is ongoing.
