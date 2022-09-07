Driver dies following single-car crash on Sandario Road

TUCSON, Ariz. — The driver involved in a single-vehicle collision at Sandario Road and Dusty Rocks Lane on Friday, Sept. 2 was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to Pima County Sheriff's Department.
67-year-old Paul Blackledge is believed to have been unconscious at the time of the collision, says PCSD. Deputies who responded to the scene found his vehicle had drifted off the road at a slow speed before striking a tree around 9:15 p.m.
Picture Rocks Fire Department transported Blackledge from the site of the collision to the hospital for further evaluation on Friday night.
Detectives conducting the ongoing investigation have determined neither speed nor impairment played a role in the collision.
The road re-opened after being closed for several hours following the crash.
