TUCSON, Ariz. — A motorist died Thursday in a wreck on State Route 92 near Hereford in Cochise County.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash happened at 5:39 p.m.

Mark Bettencourt, 31, drove a Honda Accord eastbound on State Route 93 when the car drifted across the center line, hitting a GMC pickup head-on.

Bettencourt was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.