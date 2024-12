TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A driver crashed into a Pima County Sheriff's Department patrol car Tuesday morning after trying to run from a traffic stop on the Southside.

PCSD says the driver rammed into the patrol car near exit 87 on I-19.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No deputies were hurt in the crash.

The sheriff's department says he will be booked into jail on several felony charges.