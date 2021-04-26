Watch
Driver accused in fatal wrong-way crash in Chandler arrested

Posted at 6:41 AM, Apr 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-26 09:41:14-04

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a driver who allegedly caused a deadly wrong-way crash on Interstate 10 in Chandler two months ago has been arrested.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say 25-year-old Hannah Dike of Phoenix is facing a charge of reckless manslaughter. They say Dike was injured in the Feb. 10 crash and was in a medical rehabilitation facility for weeks.

DPS says 31-year-old Bobby Kramer was in the car that was struck on the freeway and he died at the scene. Kramer was a Navy veteran who worked as the food and beverage director at two restaurants in downtown Chandler.

