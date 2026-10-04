Driver, 20, dies after crashing into business wall on Tucson's East Speedway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 20-year-old man died Friday night after his car left East Speedway Boulevard in midtown Tucson and crashed into the wall of a business, according to the Tucson Police Department.

Officers responded around 9:22 p.m. Oct. 2 to the 3400 block of East Speedway Boulevard for a single-vehicle crash. Tucson Fire Department crews evaluated the driver of a blue 2007 Ford Mustang, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the driver as Adrian Antonio Gastelum Iriarte. His next of kin has been notified.

Traffic detectives say roadway evidence and witness interviews show Gastelum Iriarte was driving west on Speedway at a high speed when he lost control of the Mustang. The car left the road and hit the wall of a nearby business.

Witnesses told police Gastelum Iriarte may have been racing other vehicles at the time. Police say those vehicles were not involved in the crash.

Detectives say speed is the known contributing factor at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Police say any citations or charges will be determined once it's complete.

