Drive-by shooter gets 14 years in connection to 2024 death of UA student

One of the four men involved in a deadly shooting at a Midtown party back in 2024 learned Monday he will serve 14 years in prison as part of a plea deal.

Marcus Williams was accused in the gunfire that killed 20-year-old Erin Jones.

He entered an agreement in February, pleading guilty to the counts of drive-by shooting and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The shooting, which took place in April of 2024, injured three people and killed Jones, a sophomore at the UA.

Partiers ran for cover as bullets swept through a house party on Fifth Street.

Surveillance video caught a car rolling through the scene with the people inside firing shots.

