Drexel Heights Fire handles four crashes involving hospital transports Tuesday

The Drexel Heights Fire District responded to four separate vehicle crashes on Tuesday that sent a total of eight patients to Banner University Medical Center - Main Campus and one to the VA for further evaluation.

The collisions included:

- A single-vehicle rollover at 7:10 a.m., at mile marker 169 on West Ajo Highway. One patient was transported.

- A two-vehicle crash at West Ajo Highway and South Kinney Road at 8:20 a.m. One patient was transported to Banner and another to the VA.

- A two-vehicle crash at 6:27 p.m. at West Ajo Highway and Sunset Road. Two patients were transported.

- A three-vehicle collision at West Valencia and South Cardinal at 6:47 p.m. Eight patients were evaluated and four were transported.

In addition to Tuesday's crashes, Drexel Heights also handled a two-vehicle crash at Valencia and South Camino de Oeste on Monday evening. Nine people were involved, but no transports to the hospital were needed.

All crashes are being investigated by the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the Department of Public Safety.