TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Drexel Heights Fire District responded to a house fire near Ajo Way and Pascua Pueblo Fire Department is there to assist.

The fire started around 6 p.m. on at the 4400 block of South Bilbray Avenue.

DHFD says the fire started in the garage and no injuries were reported.

Crews are still on scene.

