Drexel Heights Fire District assist with Casino Del Sol fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Drexel Heights Fire District assited the Pascua Yaqui Fire Department with a fire at the Casino Del Sol.
The fire occurred Saturday evening.
The laundry room, which is attached to the big warehouse, was protected from the fire by the sprinkler system of the building.
