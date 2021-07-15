Dream lives on for Maria Bonita Mexican Kitchen

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For restaurant Maria Bonita it's been nearly a decade since its seen customers. "But here we are, we're back. It's my wife's dream of having this type of a business," said Mario Gonzalez.

Mario is talking about his wife Maria's dream of opening up a restaurant once again.

"The construction that they had on River, it affected our business," said daughter Veronica Gonzalez.

That's why Maria Bonita closed down in 2011 but the Gonzalez family couldn't let their mom's dream fade away.

"And she just missed it and she loved serving Tucson," said Veronica. Maria's daughters say she is back now at a different location off of Ft. Lowell but doing what she still loves, serving up dishes inspired by Sinaloa and Sonora, Mexico. The two places their mom and dad are from. "So, they both combined their recipes and this is what the outcome came out to be," said daughter Shanell Gonzalez.

"Our restaurant is a family restaurant it is for family," said Mario. A delicious combination of food and family for customers.

"We ordered caldo de queso,chicken mole, queso fundido," said customer Patrick Betancourt.

"This is probably one of the best-kept secrets in Tucson now," said customer Jean and Bob.

The Gonzalez family is feeling the love. "Just seeing the customers come in and giving us the compliments that our food is delicious and that they would be coming back, really makes us happy," said Shanell.

Maria Bonita is located at 2708 E. Fort Lowell is Rd. The restaurant is closed on Mondays and open from 10 a.m. till 8 p.m. the rest of the week.