DREAM Job Fair hosted today at Kino Event Center

Connects employers to job seekers with disabilities
Posted at 6:32 AM, Apr 26, 2023
For over a decade, the DREAM (Disability & Rehabilitation Employment Awareness Month) Job Fair has been connecting employers with people with disabilities seeking out work, attracting over 4,000 job seekers.

Today, April 26, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., the Fair is returning to the Kino Event Center at 2500 E. Ajo Way.

Employers like Banner, COX, and Goodwill will be in attendance. A full list of employers can be found on the Dream Job Fair's website.

Also included on that site is a link to RSVP if you are interested in attending. There is no fee to attend.

