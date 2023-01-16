Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. parade happening rain or shine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In 1994, Congress designated the holiday as a national day of service, marking the third Monday in January every year as the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service.

Today, we celebrate the life and legacy of the American Civil Rights Leader, Martin Luther King, Jr. in our community.

The theme this year is “Together We Can Be THE Dream” and one local advocate says although there’s still a lot of work to be done, it’s important to reflect on what has been done.

“We are in a land that is growing, that is transitioning, that is learning. All of us need to step up to the plate to make sure we reach the goals as a human community in order to be better at what we are, who we are, and where we are going," said Denise TrimbleSmith, Director of Justice Initiatives at the University of Arizona.

The march will start at on MLK, Jr. Way (Kino Parkway & 36th Street). Starting time 8:30 a.m. and end at Reid Park around 9 a.m. The celebration will be from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. with food, vendors, music, and more.

This is the first time the parade has happened since before the start of the pandemic, and activists are eager to get out and be a part of the community.