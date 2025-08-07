Dr. Jack R. Cole, long-time leading figure at UA College of Pharmacy, dies at 95

Dr. Jack R. Cole, Dean Emeritus of the College of Pharmacy at the University of Arizona and an active member of Tucson's Jewish community, died Aug. 2. He was 95.

Dr. Cole worked for the UA for 60 years before retiring. He served as dean of the pharmacy college from 1977 to 1990, and was appointed UA provost in 1989.

Cole was the first alumnus to be appointed dean to the College of Pharmacy, according to the University of Arizona website. During that time, he campaigned for a new building for a pharmaceutical sciences center, securing a $1 million grant for construction in 1979.

He was active in the Jewish community, serving as President for both Jewish Family Services and the Jewish Federation.

In 1977, Cole was named Jewish Community Council man of the year, for, among other roles, his work with Jewish Family Service and as president of the board of the Temple Emanu-El Religious School.

According to Jewish Philanthropies of Southern Arizona, Cole served as the Board Chair of the Tucson Jewish Community Council, the forerunner of the Jewish Federation of Southern Arizona, from 1980-1982.

He was integrally involved in the decision to locate the Jewish Community campus to its current location, Jewish Philanthropies said.

Cole is survived by his wife of 73 years, Joan; his daughters Debra Parks and Catherine Holt; son David Cole; and grandson Hunter Holt.

Donations may be made to the Jack R. Cole Scholarship for the College of Pharmacy at the University of Arizona.