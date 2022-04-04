DPS: Woman dead Monday after I-10 rollover Monday near Houghton

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A woman died after a single-vehicle rollover on Interstate 10 near Houghton Monday.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the wreck happened around 8 a.m.

The driver, a man, lost control of the vehicle and rolled into the shoulder.

The woman who died in the wreck, a passenger, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was injured and transported to the hospital.

Department officials are conducting a criminal investigation and charges are pending.

