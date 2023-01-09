DPS: Two dead in Saturday rollover on I-10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two people died after a crash on Interstate 10 near Wilmot Saturday.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a sedan was heading west on I-10 near milepost 270 when the driver fell asleep. The car went into the median before rolling over in the road. Three of the five people in the car were ejected in the single-vehicle crash.
One of the victims died at the scene and another died at the hospital.
The driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, was not impaired. The front-seat passenger was wearing a seatbelt, but the three people in the backseat were not wearing seatbelts.
