Truck driver injured in road rage shooting on I-10

Troopers are looking for a motorist who shot a driver on I-10 Friday.
Posted at 10:00 AM, Aug 13, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the driver of a landscaping truck was wounded in an apparent road-road shooting early Friday.

A DPS spokesman said the victim had shrapnel injuries that weren’t life-threatening after being shot while driving eastbound on Interstate 10 near the Kolb Road interchange in southeastern Tucson at about 5:30 a.m.

No description of the shooter was immediately available but the spokesman said the shooter reportedly fired an assault rifle from a white car that might be a Toyota or Mazda.

The spokesman said detectives asked that anyone who witnessed the incident or had information about it to call 911 or 88-crime, a Pima county tip line.

