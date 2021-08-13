Truck driver injured in road rage shooting on I-10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the driver of a landscaping truck was wounded in an apparent road-road shooting early Friday.

A DPS spokesman said the victim had shrapnel injuries that weren’t life-threatening after being shot while driving eastbound on Interstate 10 near the Kolb Road interchange in southeastern Tucson at about 5:30 a.m.

No description of the shooter was immediately available but the spokesman said the shooter reportedly fired an assault rifle from a white car that might be a Toyota or Mazda.

The spokesman said detectives asked that anyone who witnessed the incident or had information about it to call 911 or 88-crime, a Pima county tip line.

Detectives are looking for anyone who witnessed or has knowledge of this shooting/road rage incident on I-10 EB near Kolb Road this morning around 5:33 a.m. Suspect vehicle may be a white Mazda or Toyota hatchback. Anyone w/info should call 9-1-1 or 520-882-7463. #AZTroopers pic.twitter.com/NRjcnfSGh6 — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) August 13, 2021

