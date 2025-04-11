DPS: Trooper shot woman on I-10 after she charged with butcher knife

Arizona Department of Public Safety released more information on the trooper-involved shooting that took place on Interstate 10 near South Park Avenue.

According to a social media post on the DPS Facebook page, the state trooper was in a fully marked patrol vehicle, patrolling westbound Interstate 10, when he saw 41-year-old Robin Rae Budelli walking on the right shoulder.

Since pedestrians are not allowed to walk on the Interstate, the trooper stopped the vehicle to make contact.

Seconds after the trooper exited the vehicle, Budelli pulled a large butcher knife out of her purse and raised it above her head, the post said. She charged the trooper as the trooper was approaching. The trooper pulled his weapon and shot Budelli, the post said.

He then called emergency medical services to respond and began rendering life-saving measures. Budelli was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The trooper was not injured, the post said.

The AZDPS Major Incident Division is investigating this incident.