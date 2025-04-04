LIVE LOOK: I-10 westbound lanes closed near Park Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 are currently closed near Park Avenue, according to a press release from the Arizona Department of Transportation.

According to KGUN 9's crew at the scene, traffic is backed up to Alvernon Way on I-10's westbound side as of around 1 p.m. Video from ADOT's traffic cameras show the current backup:

ADOT VIDEO:

According to ADOT, the closure is due to a crash.

ADOT does not currently have an estimated time of reopening. Drivers should avoid this area of 1-10.

ADOT ADOT cameras showing the Park Avenue on ramp to I-10 westbound closed Friday at 12:36 p.m.

Eastbound lanes are currently not affected, says ADOT.