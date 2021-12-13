DPS: Silver Alert issued for missing 85-year-old man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 85-year-old man, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

85-year-old Alfonso Bustamante was last seen at his home in the area of W Calle Tetakusim and S Camino De Oeste, near Tucson at around 7 a.m. Sunday, according to DPS. Alfonso was seen traveling on foot in an unknown direction.

DPS says he is described as 5' 6", 135 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black shirt, blue jeans, and gray loafers.

Alfonso suffers from memory problems and believes he lives in Ajo, according to DPS.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Pascua Yaqui Police Department by calling 520-343-2287.

