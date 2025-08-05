DPS report offers more insight on Marana bus flip crash

A Department of Public Safety report provides eyewitness testimony for the school bus rollover that happened in Marana in April.

According to the report, the Kingman school bus was carrying 40 students, teachers and staff from two high schools on April 1.

The bus was en route to Tucson on Interstate 10, near the Tangerine Road Exit when the crash happened.

The report details that a silver Volvo suddenly moved to the No. 3 lane, hitting the bus.

Investigators indicated that when the bus was hit, it went into the shoulder and dirt area, overcorrected to the left and began rotating into the eastbound lanes.

The bus corrected and rotated as it reached the median and tipped over, breaking all the windows on one side of the bus.

At least three witnesses from Aldridge Electric stopped to help get the children out of the bus.

One witness told a trooper that the driver of the Volvo, identified as Nicholas Luis Rodriguez, got out of his vehicle, but did not help the children, the report said.

Injuries to the children ranged from loss of fingers, to broken bones, to severe lacerations.

Marana Unified School District supplied the school buses to transport the children to TMC and Banner.

Troopers arrested the driver, Rodriguez on aggravated assault charges.

KGUN previously reported that Rodriguez admitted to smoking marijuana two days before the crash.