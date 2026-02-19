DPS pilot Robert Skankey who was killed in the line of duty laid to rest

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — A Kingman church hosted the funeral service for the DPS pilot who was killed after a helicopter crashed during a shootout in Flagstaff.

Pilot Robert Skankey and trooper Paramedic Hunter Bennett were killed in the line of duty on February 4, 2026.

The funeral honoring Robert Skankey was held on Friday, February 20, in Kingman at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Watch the full service in the player below:

“He would probably think this is all a little much for him,” said Paul Bunn of the Kingman Marine Corps League. “But it’s the only way to honor such a great man.”

Inside the church, DPS Director Jeffrey Glover spoke about Skankey’s legacy, saying, “His life mattered, his work mattered, and his example will continue to guide us."

Honor guard members from police departments across the Valley were among those in attendance, including officers from Glendale.

"We’ve had plenty of times we’ve needed that air support,” said Sgt. Bryan Hoskin of the Glendale Police Department. “And DPS was the only one available, and they’ve sent helicopters down from Flagstaff without question and without hesitation.”

Beyond his role as a DPS pilot and his Marine Corps rank of lieutenant colonel, those closest to Skankey emphasized his devotion to family. He is remembered as a husband, father, and grandfather, a man committed to his extended family across the country, in Arizona, and in Kingman.

The Skankey Family is asking those who wish to honor Robert’s memory to consider donating to two organizations he worked closely with in Kingman: the Kingman Young Marines and Kingman Toys for Tots.

The service honoring Hunter Bennett will be held on Monday. February 23 at 10 a.m. at Mission Church in Gilbert.

Mission Church is located at 4450 East Elliot Road.