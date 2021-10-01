Watch
DPS: Man killed by unmarked PCSD car while trying to cross I-10 on foot near Tangerine

A man is dead after being hit by an unmarked Pima County Sheriff's Department car Friday.
Posted at 2:24 PM, Oct 01, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man is dead after being hit by an unmarked Pima County Sheriff's Department car Friday.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash happened just after 7 a.m. The man was trying to run across Interstate 10 near Tangerine Road.

DPS found a white Jeep SUV -- registered to the man who died -- in the I-10 median.

DPS is investigating and PCSD is conducting an administrative investigation.

An eastbound I-10 lane was closed at milepost 240 during the investigation.

