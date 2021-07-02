Watch
DPS looks for SUV involved in deadly Tubac hit-and-run

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is looking for an SUV involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Tubac May 28. Photo via DPS.
Posted at 9:49 AM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-02 12:49:00-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Public Safety is looking for an SUV involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Tubac May 28.

Troopers are looking for a 2013-2019 white Ford Escape SUV that hit three men changing a tire on the side of Intersate 19 at KM marker 34.

Those with information should call 911.

