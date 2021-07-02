DPS looks for SUV involved in deadly Tubac hit-and-run

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Public Safety is looking for an SUV involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Tubac May 28.

Troopers seek help locating a 2013-2019 white Ford Escape SUV involved in a fatal hit & run crash on I-19 at km 34 in Tubac on May 28th. While changing a tire on the shoulder, 3 men were struck by the passing SUV. One victim was killed & 2 others were severely injured. pic.twitter.com/x9X4QTkJlP — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) July 2, 2021

Troopers are looking for a 2013-2019 white Ford Escape SUV that hit three men changing a tire on the side of Intersate 19 at KM marker 34.

Those with information should call 911.