DPS looks for suspect in deadly August I-10 hit-and-run

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is looking for the driver in an Aug. 21 deadly hit-and-run wreck. Photo via DPS.
Posted at 1:24 PM, Sep 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 16:33:49-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Public Safety is looking for the driver in an Aug. 21 deadly hit-and-run wreck.

According to DPS, a 21-year-old man was hit and killed by a white semi tractor-trailer while helping a stranded motorist change their tire.

The wreck was on westbound I-10 at milepost 289 outside of Tucson.

Those with information can call 911 or 88-CRIME.
