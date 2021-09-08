DPS looks for suspect in deadly August I-10 hit-and-run

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Public Safety is looking for the driver in an Aug. 21 deadly hit-and-run wreck.

-Troopers Seek Suspect Driver in Fatal Hit & Run Collision on I-10 Near Tucson-

On Aug. 21, 2021, at approx. 3:11 AM, a 21-year-old man was struck & killed by a passing tractor-trailer while helping a stranded motorist change their tire on I-10 WB at milepost 289, outside Tucson. pic.twitter.com/smO09LUtXs — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) September 8, 2021

According to DPS, a 21-year-old man was hit and killed by a white semi tractor-trailer while helping a stranded motorist change their tire.

The wreck was on westbound I-10 at milepost 289 outside of Tucson.

Those with information can call 911 or 88-CRIME.

----

