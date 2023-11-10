Watch Now
DPS: High-speed chase ends in arrest of car theft suspect

Posted at 8:36 AM, Nov 10, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Thursday, Nov. 9 around 1:31 a.m., an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper attempted to stop a vehicle on Interstate 10 eastbound at milepost 261 for a traffic violation.

The pursuit, initiated after the vehicle failed to yield, was later called off.

Troopers located the suspect, Mikeldon Bradley, near Kolb Road and Sycamore Park.

The 23-year-old Tucson resident was arrested, for driving a stolen vehicle.

Bradley, who suffered a dog bite during the arrest, has been booked into Pima County Jail this afternoon on charges of aggravated assault, endangerment, theft, and unlawful flight.

The investigation is ongoing.

