DPS: High-speed chase ends in arrest of car theft suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Thursday, Nov. 9 around 1:31 a.m., an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper attempted to stop a vehicle on Interstate 10 eastbound at milepost 261 for a traffic violation.
The pursuit, initiated after the vehicle failed to yield, was later called off.
Troopers located the suspect, Mikeldon Bradley, near Kolb Road and Sycamore Park.
The 23-year-old Tucson resident was arrested, for driving a stolen vehicle.
Bradley, who suffered a dog bite during the arrest, has been booked into Pima County Jail this afternoon on charges of aggravated assault, endangerment, theft, and unlawful flight.
The investigation is ongoing.
