Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

DPS: Driver injured after ramming into patrol car

items.[0].image.alt
A driver crashed into an Arizona Department of Public Safety vehicle Tuesday on eastbound Interstate 10 near Benson, causing it to ram into an ambulance.
dps wreck.jpg
Posted at 1:06 PM, Jul 14, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-14 16:09:00-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — A driver crashed into an Arizona Department of Public Safety vehicle Tuesday on eastbound Interstate 10 near Benson, causing it to ram into an ambulance.

No one was in the patrol vehicle and no one in the ambulance was injured.

The driver of the vehicle that allegedly caused the wreck was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries and was suspected of impairment.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.