DPS: Driver injured after ramming into patrol car

TUCSON, Ariz. — A driver crashed into an Arizona Department of Public Safety vehicle Tuesday on eastbound Interstate 10 near Benson, causing it to ram into an ambulance.

🚨 Reminder: Please #SlowDown & #MoveOver when you see flashing lights & vehicles stopped on the side of the road! Today, a Tesla rear-ended a patrol vehicle at the scene of an earlier crash on I-10 EB near Benson. Luckily, our sergeant wasn’t in the vehicle & wasn't hurt. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/WZhUQ10StL — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) July 14, 2020

No one was in the patrol vehicle and no one in the ambulance was injured.

The driver of the vehicle that allegedly caused the wreck was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries and was suspected of impairment.