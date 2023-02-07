DPS: Driver dies on I-10 near I-19 Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A driver died Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 near Interstate 19 Tuesday.

BREAKING: A driver has died after rear-ending a commercial vehicle just after 1 a.m. while both were heading eastbound. @kgun9 pic.twitter.com/HCe5tLHhP8 — Brooke Chau (@BrookeChauKGUN) February 7, 2023

The Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to the crash. The driver who died rear-ended a commercial vehicle just after 1 a.m. while both were heading eastbound, and was wedged underneath the commercial vehicle.

In the 7 a.m. hour, the ramp from eastbound I-10 to I-19 reopened.

Update: The ramp from I-10 EB to I-19 is now open. Right lane is still blocked. @kgun9 pic.twitter.com/T4Vnb5AS9d — Brooke Chau (@BrookeChauKGUN) February 7, 2023

The right lane was blocked. Drivers needed to stay left to get by.

----