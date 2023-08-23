DPS: Crash on Interstate 10 near the Rita Road exit delays traffic

Updated on August 23, 2023 at 3:04 p.m.
All lanes are now open according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to a crash at I-10 near Rita Ranch Road.
The eastbound right lane on milepost 272 is blocked until further notice.
DPS says it was a two-car, head-on crash involving injuries.
One car was a Ford Ranger pickup truck and the other was a Tesla sedan.
Both drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Stay with KGUN 9 for further updates.