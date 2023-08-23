Watch Now
DPS: Crash on Interstate 10 near the Rita Road exit delays traffic

DPS
ABC15
DPS
Posted at 2:16 PM, Aug 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-23 18:06:03-04

Updated on August 23, 2023 at 3:04 p.m.

All lanes are now open according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to a crash at I-10 near Rita Ranch Road.

The eastbound right lane on milepost 272 is blocked until further notice.

DPS says it was a two-car, head-on crash involving injuries.

One car was a Ford Ranger pickup truck and the other was a Tesla sedan.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

