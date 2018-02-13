DPS arrests Wisconsin man wanted for 1988 murder

TUCSON, Ariz. - Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers arrested a Wisconsin man accused of killing his wife in 1988.

Mark W. Bringe is expected to face first-degree murder charges. Police originally thought the victim committed suicide.

On Monday, troopers worked with the Columbia County, Wisconsin Sheriff's Office and the Wisconsin Department of Justice to serve the warrant in Pima County.

Bringe is expected to be extradited to Wisconsin.