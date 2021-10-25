Watch
DPS: Another wrong-way driver arrested on freeway in Phoenix

Posted at 9:52 AM, Oct 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 12:52:18-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a driver has been arrested after going the wrong way on Interstate 10 in Phoenix. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say they were notified around 2 a.m. Sunday about a vehicle traveling the wrong way on the freeway.

The vehicle later crashed, but there were no reported injuries. DPS officials say the driver of the wrong-way vehicle was taken into custody for suspected impairment. The name, age and hometown of the driver weren’t immediately released.

