Dozens of animals seized from Petopia boarding facility in Phoenix

PHOENIX - Dozens of animals were seized Thursday morning from a Phoenix boarding facility that was not properly caring for them, according to officials.

Phoenix Police Sgt. Alan Pfohl said approximately 150 animals were being removed from Planet Petopia as part of an ongoing investigation. That is in addition to 52 animals seized last month from the same facility.

According to Pfohl, police were initially alerted to the poor conditions in late January by Arizona Humane Society employees who work at one of the group's offices across the street.

Police first contacted the owner on January 22, when they seized 49 animals and brought them to the Humane Society for treatment. Three more animals were removed on January 25.

Once police realized no progress had been made to improve conditions at the facility, they stepped in Thursday to remove the remainder of the animals.

Pfohl said police are working to determine the appropriate charges to file against the facility's owner, but it likely would include approximately 50 charges of animal cruelty, and the woman could face jail time.

Anyone with a pet being boarded at Petopia will have to go to the court building at 300 W. Washington to get their animal back.