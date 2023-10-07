Watch Now
Downtown YMCA celebration features muralist Joe Pagac

Celebrated major renovations, gave guided tours after ceremony
Downtown Tucson's YMCA had a 6 million dollar renovation after 30 years of being untouched.
YMCA Downtown Tucson 8.jpg
Posted at 9:37 PM, Oct 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-07 00:37:27-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Young Men's Christian Association (YMCA) is holding a celebration for the completion of its downtown location's renovations on West Alameda Street.

YMCA staff began the event holding a ribbon cutting ceremony at 8:30 Friday morning. Acclaimed muralist Joe Pagac dedicated a mural, which the ceremony also celebrated.

After the dedication, guided tours were given.

YMCA Downtown Tucson Joe Pagac Mural.jpg

"So, now through the ribbon cutting and the before pictures and next to the completed pictures how beautiful it is now and how much it's been updated it makes it proud of the team and what they've been able to accomplish and I'm so excited to have this for downtown Tucson," shared President and CEO of the YMCA Southern Arizona Kurtis Dawson.

YMCA Downtown Tucson 6.jpg

The $6 million project took 5 years, breathing new life into the 31-year-old building.

This project's funding came largely from a capital campaign, matching gifts and reserve funds.

YMCA Downtown Tucson Swimming Pool.jpg

——-
