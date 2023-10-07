Downtown YMCA celebration features muralist Joe Pagac

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Young Men's Christian Association (YMCA) is holding a celebration for the completion of its downtown location's renovations on West Alameda Street.

YMCA staff began the event holding a ribbon cutting ceremony at 8:30 Friday morning. Acclaimed muralist Joe Pagac dedicated a mural, which the ceremony also celebrated.

After the dedication, guided tours were given.

"So, now through the ribbon cutting and the before pictures and next to the completed pictures how beautiful it is now and how much it's been updated it makes it proud of the team and what they've been able to accomplish and I'm so excited to have this for downtown Tucson," shared President and CEO of the YMCA Southern Arizona Kurtis Dawson.

The $6 million project took 5 years, breathing new life into the 31-year-old building.

This project's funding came largely from a capital campaign, matching gifts and reserve funds.

