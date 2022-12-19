Downtown Wells Fargo closing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The downtown Wells Fargo location at 150 N. Stone Ave. is closing, corporate Communications Assistant Vice President LiAna Enriquez confirmed with KGUN 9.

Referred to as the "Tucson Main branch," she says this location is closing because people just aren't using it as much as they used to.

Wells Fargo continuously evaluates our branch network, and makes adjustments based on changing customer needs, market factors, and economic trends.



This process leads to both expansion and sometimes, as with our Tucson Main branch, closures.



Branches continue to play an important role in the way we serve our customers, and as customer preferences change, so will our branch strategy.



Customers are increasingly using digital channels and transacting less often in branches.



We are excited to have rolled out a rebuilt mobile banking experience for customers.



The rebuilt mobile app has a modern look and feel and a simpler user experience that is helping our customers more easily accomplish their banking needs.

Vice President Enriquez recommends using the Wells Fargo location at 145 E. 22nd St. less than two miles away to take care of any in-person needs.

