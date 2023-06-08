Downtown Tucson restaurant reopening on June 15

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Maynards Kitchen in Downtown Tucson is set to reopen on June 15 after a summer refresh.

It is located at 400 N. Toole Ave. next to the historic train depot.

In addition, it will be led by native Tucsonan Chef Nick Creamer and a culinary collective of top chefs. Spokespeople say the restaurant will offer upscale comfort food made with high-quality ingredients.

Working alongside Chef Nick Creamer in the collective:



Chef Wyatt Carizzosa, a gastronomic science expert who works with each dish's chemistry to enhance its subtle flavors;

Chef Efrain Vasquez, a no-nonsense East Coaster who puts his heart and soul into every plate with results that must be tasted to be believed;

and Chef Emily Stengel, a pastry chef with a passion and joy for sweets that you can literally taste in her dessert creations.

The menu includes dishes like the Forbes Meat Company Ribeye, and Mezcal, Lime and Chili Marinated Sea Bass but to top it off for dessert a Thai Tea Strawberry Shortcake.

Guests can enjoy dining in the stylish and comfortable dining room or on the patio with views of the herb garden and passing trains.

"Good food is an important part of life’ says Rebecca Hanley, Hotel Congress proprietor. “We look forward to sharing this wonderful new menu and kitchen concept with Tucson."

A grand reopening reception will take place on June 15 starting at 4:30 p.m., with reservations now available.

Visit Maynards Kitchen for more information and to reserve your spot.