The Tucson Jazz Festival is HERE celebrating 10 years, what to expect this year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Calling all music lovers! It’s time for the Tucson Jazz Festival (TJF) taking place starting January 12, 2024 through January 20, 2024. This year's theme? Join the party.

The festival is celebrating 10 years and some shows have already sold out! This milestone year is set to make an impact downtown. KGUN9 sat down with Khris Dodge, the Executive Director of the Tucson Jazz Festival about why this festival is great for anyone.

“If you love to experience live music, I urge you to come to the jazz festival," he said. "Even if you’ve never listened to jazz or you don’t know any jazz, there’s something to take in."

To celebrate 10 years, TJF is hosting a free downtown event called the Tucson Jazz Fiesta at Corbetts. This is happening on Monday, January 15. There will be food, vendors and music.

"The arts are a cornerstone to our community and without the arts we are an empty vessel," said Dodge.

For a list of events visit the Tucson Jazz Festival's website by clicking here.