Serving neighbors this Thanksgiving, where to get a FREE meal today

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Salvation Army of Southern Arizona is serving neighbors this Thanksgiving!
The 39th annual Thanksgiving lunch will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Salvation Army Hospitality House in Downtown located at 1002 N. Main Avenue, Tucson, AZ 85705. This will be a first come first serve sit down lunch with over 100 hundred volunteers. Salvation Army expects to serve around 600 people.
“Thank you to the community for giving. Every single cent helps and 83 cents to the dollar will stay in the neighborhood that we serve here today," said Christopher Kim, Tucson City Coordinator for the Salvation Army.
