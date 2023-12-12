Miss Gay Metropolis America: Calling Arizona's best drag queens

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Cabaret Theatre at The Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave., is hosting Miss Gay Metropolis America on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 3 p.m.

Organizer Louis G. says attendees should "get ready for a fabulous night of glitz, glamour and fierce competition."

This remarkable contest will feature the following:



Dazzling performances

Jaw-dropping gowns

Unforgettable moments

Tucson's/Arizona's best of the best

"Join us for the ultimate celebration of talent, beauty and diversity as we crown the next Miss Gay Metropolis America," Louis G. continued online.

Tickets are going for $25 each.

"Whether you're a fan of pageants or simply love the art of drag, this is an event you don't want to miss," Louis G. added. "So, grab your friends, put on your best outfit, and get ready to cheer for your favorite queen! See you there!"