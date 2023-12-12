Watch Now
Miss Gay Metropolis America: Calling Arizona's best drag queens

Saturday, Dec. 16 - 3PM - Cabaret Theatre at Temple of Music and Art
Caleb Fernandez, KGUN 9
Miss Gay Tucson America 2023 Princess Prozac (center) hosting an afternoon Second Saturday show at IBT's Downtown with fellow queens.
Posted at 8:40 PM, Dec 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-11 22:40:42-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Cabaret Theatre at The Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave., is hosting Miss Gay Metropolis America on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 3 p.m.

Organizer Louis G. says attendees should "get ready for a fabulous night of glitz, glamour and fierce competition."

This remarkable contest will feature the following:

  • Dazzling performances
  • Jaw-dropping gowns
  • Unforgettable moments
  • Tucson's/Arizona's best of the best

"Join us for the ultimate celebration of talent, beauty and diversity as we crown the next Miss Gay Metropolis America," Louis G. continued online.
Tickets are going for $25 each.

"Whether you're a fan of pageants or simply love the art of drag, this is an event you don't want to miss," Louis G. added. "So, grab your friends, put on your best outfit, and get ready to cheer for your favorite queen! See you there!"

IBT's China Collins Flawless Fridays 1.jpg

Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

