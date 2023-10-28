A different type of chill: Touring haunted Hotel Congress

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Going into Halloween weekend—you don’t have to travel far if you’re looking for a spooky experience.

Some say spirits at the Hotel Congress have haunted downtown Tucson for more than 100 years.

Trent Valladares took KGUN 9 on a tour of four haunted rooms, starting with Room 214.

“So, in this room we have numerous reports of what we call our ‘Victorian gentleman.' It’s a gentleman dressed in a seersucker, pinstriped suit with a top hat, dressed to the nines.”

He says many people have made reports from down in the plaza of the Victorian gentleman looking through the window.

It gets spookier Room 212— just next door.

Valldares says many guests report the door rattling, opening and closing on its own.

“As a whole, when you have a hotel that was built over a hundred years ago, there are a lot of stories to tell.”

In Room 242 — sightings of a woman in white are alleged.

“We had a woman that came to stay in the hotel and ended up having an extended stay. She was having a rough point in her life with her marriage and was going through a separation, and ultimately barricaded herself in here and unfortunately took her own life.”

He says guests have reported feeling a presence while sleeping, and even say they’ve seen her sitting at the foot of the bed.

Lastly, is Room 220. It was once home to a WWII veteran. He used butter knives to fix things around the hotel. Now, staff and guests say they often find butter knives in odd places.

“This friend here in our hotel seems to be quite playful. He just likes to hide things and move things,” Valldares explained

Whether you believe in the paranormal or not, he says many ghost hunters come through The Hotel Congress doors and find what they are looking for.

Valladares says guests are almost always booking the rooms whether it’s through a short-term or long-term rental.

RELATED HOTEL CONGRESS STORIES: