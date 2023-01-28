Downtown Tucson expecting several new businesses this year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Downtown Tucson Partnership says there are already 2 businesses that have opened downtown this year and there will be at least 12 more this year.

There’s a certain kind of upbeat, high energy that Brianna Giacalone is bringing to downtown Tucson.

She’s the owner of Move Cycle Studio, a stationary cycling fitness center that offers 45 minute classes with meditation in the dark.

For Giacalone, the classes are a therapeutic way to focus on herself.

“This is really all about mental health and the physical aspects are just added bonuses,” Giacalone said.

Downtown Tucson was the perfect spot for Giacalone’s business. She said the location being right off of Congress St. and being next to two businesses will help her reach her clientele.

“I love how eclectic it is, I love how accepting it is,” she said about downtown.

However, Giacalone had to cycle through some challenges like higher prices, saying paint was more expensive. She also said she had trouble hiring people, but hired 3 new people after she opened her business earlier this month.

“I’m really excited to be a part of the Tucson community,” she said.

Move Cycle Studio is just one of the 2 businesses that has already opened downtown this year. The Downtown Tucson Partnership says there will be at least 12 more new businesses this year ranging from restaurants to bars to dessert places.

Even though businesses like Johnny Gibson’s Downtown Market has been in the downtown area since 2015, their owner Paul Cisek said new businesses help grow his customers and profits.

He said it gives him an opportunity to meet new people when they come in and do their shopping.

He said he also appreciates the new businesses giving the downtown area more diversity.

“That kind of diversity helps make downtown a much more enjoyable and interesting place,” he said.

Even though they’re not new or in downtown, Kenny D’s is rebranding to Tommy D’s.

It’s a Chicago meets Tucson eatery and their owner Tommy McCrea prides himself in using ingredients like beefs, meats and cheeses that are hand cut in their store.

“What we really want to do here is really step up the quality of the ingredients and bring something that you can’t find everywhere else,” McCrea said.

While they have had to go through challenges like paying more for ingredients like lettuce, they’re hoping their business’ rebrand makes them successful.

“What makes Tommy D’s truly unique is that we put our heart and soul into everything,” McCrea said.

----

