Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Downtown staple 'Café Poca Cosa' to close after 36 years

Posted at 2:36 PM, Oct 15, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-15 17:36:08-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — A Downtown Tucson restaurant has announced it will close after 36 years in business.

"Café Poca Cosa," an Old Pueblo staple known for its authentic Mexican food and ever-changing handwritten chalkboard menus, says it's shutting its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Clearly, this is not how I imagined my business would culminate. I always envisioned passing the business on to my hard-working children who have been actively involved in the business for many years”, said Owner Suzana Davila in a statement. “The continued threat of Covid to the restaurant and hospitality industry is ever-present. With fixed costs of doing business and rising food costs, along with restrictive seating limits, we just do not see a profitable way of continuing."

"The Little One," a smaller version of "Café Poca Cosa," will remain open, according to Davila. Since COVID-19 began, it has become a grab and go market with a few seats for outdoor dining.

KGUN9 featured "Café Poca Cosa" as part of its Absolutely Arizona series in Feb. of 2019 where Davila spoke about the establishment's origin.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election 2020 Guide

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.