Downtown staple 'Café Poca Cosa' to close after 36 years

TUCSON, Ariz. — A Downtown Tucson restaurant has announced it will close after 36 years in business.

"Café Poca Cosa," an Old Pueblo staple known for its authentic Mexican food and ever-changing handwritten chalkboard menus, says it's shutting its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Clearly, this is not how I imagined my business would culminate. I always envisioned passing the business on to my hard-working children who have been actively involved in the business for many years”, said Owner Suzana Davila in a statement. “The continued threat of Covid to the restaurant and hospitality industry is ever-present. With fixed costs of doing business and rising food costs, along with restrictive seating limits, we just do not see a profitable way of continuing."

"The Little One," a smaller version of "Café Poca Cosa," will remain open, according to Davila. Since COVID-19 began, it has become a grab and go market with a few seats for outdoor dining.

KGUN9 featured "Café Poca Cosa" as part of its Absolutely Arizona series in Feb. of 2019 where Davila spoke about the establishment's origin.