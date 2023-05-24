Downtown is getting a new French pastry shop, with help from Rio Nuevo

In the video player: Previous coverage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Rio Nuevo board unanimously agreed to invest $93,000 into a new French pastry shop, Le Macaron, at its monthly meeting, held Tuesday.

The board will put the money toward tenant improvements on the property, at 260 E. Congress St., according to press materials from the board.

The new addition to downtown, set to open in August, is one of more than 60 locations across 24 states. Mother-and-daughter team Rosalie Guillem and Audrey Guillem-Saba launched their first Le Macaron in Sarasota, Florida, in 2009.

Menu items include, macarons, gelato, pastries, chocolates, candies and cakes, per the Le Macaron website.

Stacy and Gary Haggart, owners of the Tucson location, estimate they will invest nearly $400,000 into the shop when all is said and done, according to press materials.

