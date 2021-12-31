Watch
Downtown gears New Year's Eve Celebrations; Experts give safety tips

Seth Wenig/AP
The 2022 sign that will be lit on top of a building on New Year's Eve is displayed in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Crowds will once again fill New York's Times Square this New Year's Eve, with proof of COVID-19 vaccination required for revelers who want to watch the ball drop in person, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced last week. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Posted at 8:13 AM, Dec 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-31 10:13:34-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's time to put 2021 to bed and put on our 2022 caps to celebrate the new year. Downtown Tucson is going to be it up with different festivities, packed with music and food.

Hotel Congress is celebrating their 101st New Year's Eve party complete with live music and all thing mystical. For those with tickets, they are asking that people are fully vaccinated or present a negative COVID-19 test and wear masks.

"Through BC before covid we were the biggest party in town," David Slutes, Hotel Congress's marketing manager said. "We had 1000 people - it was a mad house it was wonderful a big celebration. It's taken some odd turns. Last year literally there were 30 people."

And for those using fireworks at home or even having the big family bonfire, Northwest Fire District officials said to make sure that the area is clear of any flammable items like decorations.

"If you are going to use fireworks just make sure they are legal in Pima County," Northwest Fire District Captain Jeff Hamblem said. "Also, make sure that young children and folks aren’t using them unsupervised."

He's it's important to only light one firework at a time while also having a something to douse the fire with after it's lit like a bucket of water. According to the U.S. Fire Administration, New Year's Eve is one of the top days for house fires from candles, fireworks and other heat sources.

