Downtown gears New Year's Eve Celebrations; Experts give safety tips

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's time to put 2021 to bed and put on our 2022 caps to celebrate the new year. Downtown Tucson is going to be it up with different festivities, packed with music and food.

Hotel Congress is celebrating their 101st New Year's Eve party complete with live music and all thing mystical. For those with tickets, they are asking that people are fully vaccinated or present a negative COVID-19 test and wear masks.

"Through BC before covid we were the biggest party in town," David Slutes, Hotel Congress's marketing manager said. "We had 1000 people - it was a mad house it was wonderful a big celebration. It's taken some odd turns. Last year literally there were 30 people."

And for those using fireworks at home or even having the big family bonfire, Northwest Fire District officials said to make sure that the area is clear of any flammable items like decorations.

"If you are going to use fireworks just make sure they are legal in Pima County," Northwest Fire District Captain Jeff Hamblem said. "Also, make sure that young children and folks aren’t using them unsupervised."

He's it's important to only light one firework at a time while also having a something to douse the fire with after it's lit like a bucket of water. According to the U.S. Fire Administration, New Year's Eve is one of the top days for house fires from candles, fireworks and other heat sources.

