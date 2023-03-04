Willcox Cowgirl represents hometown on Cochise College women's rodeo team

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KGUN) — Maycee Michaels grew up on a ranch just outside Willcox. That's where she first realized her passion for horses.

“They’re loving," she said. "They care for you a lot and whenever you can build a bond with an animal like that it’s really special.”

The Willcox High School graduate's love of horses led her to begin competing in rodeos. Maycee's mother Shelley Michaels said in junior high school Maycee made the decision that she wanted to go to Cochise College and be on the school's rodeo team. Fast forward five years and Maycee is gearing up for the spring season with her teammates at Cochise College.

“Ever since I was in eighth grade I really found my passion for rodeo and I really wanted to come to Cochise because of the attraction of how hard we work and also because I’m not too far from home,” Maycee said.

The Cochise College freshman competes in barrel racing, goat tying and break away. Maycee said she doesn't have a favorite event because there are unique features in each event she enjoys.

One of the perks of competing close to home is knowing family and friends can watch you compete. Maycee knows her family will be in the stands on Saturday when the Cochise College women open their spring season in Tucson.

Shelley says going to rodeo competitions for both her daughters has always been a family affair. In fact, she said the long trips gave them lots of time to spend together.

"It’s a real family affair for us to go watch her," Shelley said. "So we really like that she’s close by. I don’t know if she likes it all the time but we really do.”

She added that some of her favorite family memories were on rodeo trips.

Maycee and Shelley agree that more people should do rodeo because it teaches responsibility, provides confidences and connects people.