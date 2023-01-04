Housing Authority of Cochise County now serving the City of Douglas

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The New Year brought a more efficient way for people on housing assistance to apply within the city limits of Douglas.

The Housing Authority of Cochise County (HACC) is now serving the entire county, which includes Douglas residents.

The City of Douglas Housing Authority and the HACC came to the agreement in December, after years of discussing the idea. The Housing Choice Voucher Section Eight program and other public housing needs will be carried out by HACC in Douglas and Bisbee.

“I think a little bit more convenient for everyone, all of the constituents, or the Cochise County residents because now everything will be under one roof," Executive Director of Housing for Cochise County Anita Baca said. "Being able to expand our program to the 193 vouchers in Douglas, it’s just such and honor for my staff and me.”

Operations in Douglas will run out of the county's regional building on G Avenue every Wednesday. Residents may also schedule appointments or walk into the housing authority office in Bisbee, Monday through Friday.

The county will distribute a total of 686 vouchers to locals who qualify. This is an increase of 193 from previous years.

Baca said that prior to this agreement Douglas residents who have housing assistance would have to port if they were to move into another part of the county, and same for those who moved to the area from another part of the county. Now that it's one entity managing all of it no one will have to port if they move within the county.

Letters have been mailed out to landlords, voucher holders and those on the waitlist in Douglas.