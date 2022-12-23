Douglas police investigate liquor store shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Douglas police investigated a shooting Tuesday night.

According to police, the shooting happened at 7 p.m. at Spirits & More Liquor Store, 730 F Ave.

A man was shot in the torso and transported to the hospital, where he was in stable condition.

Police say a person of interest was identified in the shooting, and a vehicle connected to the shooting has been found.

