Douglas police: 14-year-old arrested for making bombs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Douglas police arrested a 14-year-old Carlos Eduardo Santa Cruz, who was accused of making bombs.

Police say the arrest was a part of an investigation initiated by the FBI. Authorities found pictures of what looked like an improvised explosive device in March. In May, the FBI searched two locations in the 800 block of 14th Street. They found an IED and a potential second device.

Santa Cruz will be charged as adult and was indicted on inciting and inducing to promote terrorism, furnishing and assisting in acts of terrorism, facilitating an act of terrorism and misconduct involving weapons.