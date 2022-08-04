Douglas man sentenced to 70 months for liquid methamphetamine trafficking

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. District Judge Cindy K. Jorgenson has sentenced Rey Moreno-Vasquez, 52, of Douglas, Ariz. to 70 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, he is also subject to 36 months of supervised release upon release.

The attorney's office explains southern authorities caught a car smuggling liquid methamphetamine hidden in 52 sealed beverage bottles back in May 2017.

Investigators said this led them to learning "Moreno-Vasquez was involved in a conspiracy to traffic liquid methamphetamine from Mexico into the United States."

Law enforcement then caught a car headed to Atlanta, Georgia smuggling liquid methamphetamine hidden in bottles labeled as iced tea, juice and ginger ale.

Officers confirm about 234 kilograms were confiscated, as well as connecting Moreno-Vasquez to both events.