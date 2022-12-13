Douglas Fire Department offering shelter during winter surge

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Douglas Fire Department is offering shelter to people in need during the winter surge currently affecting Southern Arizona.
Douglas City Clerk Alma Andrade told KGUN 9 the department is offering this shelter until Thursday, Dec. 15.
She also mentioned the department is accepting toys for families affected.
"Toys are being picked up in S.V. today with our training room being the point of distribution," Andrade told KGUN 9.
The department is accepting toys until Friday, Dec. 16.
——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.